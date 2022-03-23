March 23 UPDATE – 2022 Yarrow Days – Celebrating 50 Years – Volunteers Still Needed – Parade is June 4

Yarrow – Recently, there was a Yarrow Days Organizational Meeting (on Monday February 28 at the Pavilion at Yarrow Pioneer Park).

FVN learned that it was agreed by those present to revive the 50th Anniversary celebration as this year’s Yarrow Days theme. The parade is scheduled for June 4.

This was supposed to happen in 2021, and you guessed it, COVID restrictions put the kibosh on that.

So the theme is a 70’s Vibe and ‘Feelin’ Groovy!’ This could look like a trip through the decades 70’s, 80’s…

For more information contact Sheila Lum, the Chair of Yarrow Days Committee.

There is a private Facebook page that you can join at – https://www.facebook.com/groups/346699245710067

2022 Yarrow Days Personnel

Want to help? Got ideas? Would you like to be added onto the organizing committee? Email [email protected]

Chair: Sheila Lum

Parade: Lead – Sheila Lum