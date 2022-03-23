Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen’s Next Court Date is March 30

Vancouver – Former Vancouver Canucks’ forward and Abbotsford native Jake Virtanen was charged In January with sexual assault following a Vancouver Police investigation.

BC Prosecution Service approved one count of sexual assault against Virtanen, 25, in relation to an incident that occurred in Vancouver on September 26, 2017, when Virtanen was playing in the National Hockey League.

VPD launched an investigation in May 2021, after the now-23-year-old victim came forward to police.

Virtanen is not currently in custody, and was playing in the KHL with Spartak Moskva. He has since been released.

On March 23, in B.C. Supreme Court, Jake Virtanen’s sex assault case was adjourned for another week. Crown prosecutors and defence counsel said they need a little more time to agree on dates to propose for a trial by jury. The trail now adjourned to March 30.

