Fraserway RV Commits $200,000 to Support Four Hospitals Through FVHCF

Chilliwack – – Fraserway RV began their journey in 1969 with the purchase of an existing RV manufacturer in Abbotsford. 53 years later, with multiple locations in Canada, they remain committed to giving back by supporting local and national non-profit organizations that make positive impacts on the communities, which their employees and customers live, and work.

“We are grateful to have a continuing partnership with Fraserway RV,” shared the FVHCF Executive Director, Liz Harris. “We are so happy with their commitment to health care in the Fraser Valley.”

Fraserway RV has committed $200,000 to support all four hospitals over the next 12 months. “We have employees and customers far and wide in the Fraser Valley,” said James Epp, President of Fraserway RV. “This is where we live, work and play.”

The gift from Fraserway RV will support the purchase of a Medicine Dispensing system (Abbotsford), Colonoscopy (Mission), two Transport Defibrillators (Chilliwack) and a Mobile Patient Lift (Hope).

If you would like to help support your local hospital, you can do so by contacting FVHCF at 1-877-661-0314 or online at www.fvhcf.ca. All funds raised in your community go to support healthcare in your Community.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.