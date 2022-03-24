Chiefs Playoff Tickets Now Available

Chilliwack – BCHL playoff hockey is set to return to the Chilliwack Coliseum with your Chilliwack Chiefs already securing home ice in the first-round!

The Chiefs currently sit fourth in the Coastal Conference, but with two games left in the regular season, they have the potential to move up as high as second after this weekend.

The first round, presented by On Side Restoration, begins with game 1 on Friday, April 1st at 7pm and game 2 on Saturday, April 2nd at 7pm.

Tickets for games 1 and 2 are set to go on sale on Wednesday, March 23rd at noon. They will be available to purchase from the Chilliwack Chiefs office at the Coliseum or online at chilliwackchiefs.net.

Season ticket memberships include tickets for the first round. Members with season ticket cards will have all first-round games automatically loaded onto their cards. Those who have ticket stock will have tickets emailed to them or can pick them up starting Wednesday at noon from the Chiefs office.

Please contact 604-392-4433 with any questions.

Secure your 2022/23 season ticket membership! Save an average of 40% off walk-up prices plus pay by April 28th to lock in with the best pricing! Click here for more information!