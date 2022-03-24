Chilliwack Bottle Depot and Abby’s GFL Among BC Businesses awarded for Safe Collection, Storage, and Management of Used Oil and Antifreeze

Victoria/Fraser Valley – BC Used Oil Management Association (“BCUOMA”), a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of used lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, used antifreeze and antifreeze containers in British Columbia, today announced the winners of their third annual Top Collector Awards. 30 B.C. public recycling centres have been honoured for their exemplary performance and commitment to the collection of used oil and antifreeze materials across the province throughout 2021.

BCUOMA’s criteria for being a top public recycling centre collector include:

The total amount of used oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers collected at the public recycling location. The total number of years participating in BCUOMA’s public recycling program. A demonstration of continued support of BCUOMA and other recycling stewardship related programs.

2021 Top Collector Award winners:

Rank City Name 1 Burnaby City of Burnaby Eco-Center 2 Maple Ridge Ridge Meadows Recycling Society 3 Victoria Hartland Landfill 4 Williams Lake Jepson Petroleum Ltd. 5 Mission Mission Recycling Depot 6 Quesnel Jepson Petroleum Ltd. 7 Prince Rupert Petro Canada (Prince Rupert – Marina) 8 Surrey Semiahmoo Bottle Depot 9 Abbotsford GFL Environmental Depot 10 Duncan Bings Creek Recycling Centre 11 Surrey Hallmark Ford Sales Ltd 12 Kamloops Castle Fuels (2008) Inc. 13 Vernon Interior Freight & Bottle Depot Ltd. 14 Terrace Petro Canada (Terrace) 15 Fort St. John Fort St. John Co-op Association – 100 Ave 16 Lower Nicola Lower Nicola Eco-Depot (TNRD) 17 Richmond City of Richmond Recycling Depot 18 Prince George Jepson Petroleum Ltd. 19 Chilliwack Chilliwack Bottle Depot 20 Vancouver South Van Bottle Depot 21 100 Mile House Castle Fuels (2008) Inc. 22 Aldergrove Aldergrove Return-It Depot 23 Ladysmith Peerless Road Recycling Centre 24 Kelowna Desert Cardlock Fuel Services Ltd 25 Cumberland Comox Valley Waste Management Centre 26 Castlegar Ernie’s Used Auto Parts 27 Kelowna Great Canadian Oil Change 28 Prince George Foothills Boulevard Regional Landfill 29 Cobble Hill Fisher Road Recycling 30 Courtenay Campbell River Waste Management Centre (CVRD)

For the second year in a row, the Association also selected one outstanding recycling centre as the Most Improved for increasing its collection of used oil and antifreeze materials by the largest percentage.