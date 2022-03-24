Skip to content

Chilliwack Bottle Depot and Abby’s GFL Among BC Businesses awarded for Safe Collection, Storage, and Management of Used Oil and Antifreeze

Victoria/Fraser Valley – BC Used Oil Management Association (“BCUOMA”), a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of used lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, used antifreeze and antifreeze containers in British Columbia, today announced the winners of their third annual Top Collector Awards. 30 B.C. public recycling centres have been honoured for their exemplary performance and commitment to the collection of used oil and antifreeze materials across the province throughout 2021.

BCUOMA’s criteria for being a top public recycling centre collector include:

  1. The total amount of used oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers collected at the public recycling location.
  2. The total number of years participating in BCUOMA’s public recycling program.
  3. A demonstration of continued support of BCUOMA and other recycling stewardship related programs.

2021 Top Collector Award winners:

RankCityName
1BurnabyCity of Burnaby Eco-Center
2Maple RidgeRidge Meadows Recycling Society
3VictoriaHartland Landfill
4Williams LakeJepson Petroleum Ltd.  
5MissionMission Recycling Depot
6QuesnelJepson Petroleum Ltd.  
7Prince RupertPetro Canada (Prince Rupert – Marina)
8SurreySemiahmoo Bottle Depot
9AbbotsfordGFL Environmental Depot
10DuncanBings Creek Recycling Centre
11SurreyHallmark Ford Sales Ltd
12KamloopsCastle Fuels (2008) Inc.
13VernonInterior Freight & Bottle Depot Ltd.
14TerracePetro Canada (Terrace)
15Fort St. JohnFort St. John Co-op Association – 100 Ave
16Lower NicolaLower Nicola Eco-Depot (TNRD)
17RichmondCity of Richmond Recycling Depot
18Prince GeorgeJepson Petroleum Ltd.
19ChilliwackChilliwack Bottle Depot
20VancouverSouth Van Bottle Depot
21100 Mile HouseCastle Fuels (2008) Inc.
22AldergroveAldergrove Return-It Depot
23LadysmithPeerless Road Recycling Centre
24KelownaDesert Cardlock Fuel Services Ltd
25CumberlandComox Valley Waste Management Centre
26CastlegarErnie’s Used Auto Parts
27KelownaGreat Canadian Oil Change
28Prince GeorgeFoothills Boulevard Regional Landfill
29Cobble HillFisher Road Recycling
30CourtenayCampbell River Waste Management Centre (CVRD)

For the second year in a row, the Association also selected one outstanding recycling centre as the Most Improved for increasing its collection of used oil and antifreeze materials by the largest percentage.

