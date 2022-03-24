Chilliwack Bottle Depot and Abby’s GFL Among BC Businesses awarded for Safe Collection, Storage, and Management of Used Oil and Antifreeze

Victoria/Fraser Valley – BC Used Oil Management Association (“BCUOMA”), a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of used lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, used antifreeze and antifreeze containers in British Columbia, today announced the winners of their third annual Top Collector Awards. 30 B.C. public recycling centres have been honoured for their exemplary performance and commitment to the collection of used oil and antifreeze materials across the province throughout 2021.
BCUOMA’s criteria for being a top public recycling centre collector include:
- The total amount of used oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers collected at the public recycling location.
- The total number of years participating in BCUOMA’s public recycling program.
- A demonstration of continued support of BCUOMA and other recycling stewardship related programs.
2021 Top Collector Award winners:
|Rank
|City
|Name
|1
|Burnaby
|City of Burnaby Eco-Center
|2
|Maple Ridge
|Ridge Meadows Recycling Society
|3
|Victoria
|Hartland Landfill
|4
|Williams Lake
|Jepson Petroleum Ltd.
|5
|Mission
|Mission Recycling Depot
|6
|Quesnel
|Jepson Petroleum Ltd.
|7
|Prince Rupert
|Petro Canada (Prince Rupert – Marina)
|8
|Surrey
|Semiahmoo Bottle Depot
|9
|Abbotsford
|GFL Environmental Depot
|10
|Duncan
|Bings Creek Recycling Centre
|11
|Surrey
|Hallmark Ford Sales Ltd
|12
|Kamloops
|Castle Fuels (2008) Inc.
|13
|Vernon
|Interior Freight & Bottle Depot Ltd.
|14
|Terrace
|Petro Canada (Terrace)
|15
|Fort St. John
|Fort St. John Co-op Association – 100 Ave
|16
|Lower Nicola
|Lower Nicola Eco-Depot (TNRD)
|17
|Richmond
|City of Richmond Recycling Depot
|18
|Prince George
|Jepson Petroleum Ltd.
|19
|Chilliwack
|Chilliwack Bottle Depot
|20
|Vancouver
|South Van Bottle Depot
|21
|100 Mile House
|Castle Fuels (2008) Inc.
|22
|Aldergrove
|Aldergrove Return-It Depot
|23
|Ladysmith
|Peerless Road Recycling Centre
|24
|Kelowna
|Desert Cardlock Fuel Services Ltd
|25
|Cumberland
|Comox Valley Waste Management Centre
|26
|Castlegar
|Ernie’s Used Auto Parts
|27
|Kelowna
|Great Canadian Oil Change
|28
|Prince George
|Foothills Boulevard Regional Landfill
|29
|Cobble Hill
|Fisher Road Recycling
|30
|Courtenay
|Campbell River Waste Management Centre (CVRD)
For the second year in a row, the Association also selected one outstanding recycling centre as the Most Improved for increasing its collection of used oil and antifreeze materials by the largest percentage.
