OPINION – Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl on NDP-Liberal Coalition (Not The First Agreement In Canada’s History and NO NDP MP’s Are In Cabinet)

Chilliwack (with files from the Canadian Encyclopedia/CTV/Toronto Star) – – Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope released the following statement regarding the formation of the NDP-Liberal coalition:

“In the last federal election, Canadians denied Justin Trudeau the majority government he cynically called an early election to try to get. It turns out he didn’t need to win a majority of the seats in the House of Commons to get the absolute power he wanted, because the NDP has now abandoned their role as an opposition party and traded it in for the role of Liberal cheerleaders, agreeing to support Justin Trudeau’s government no matter what for the next three years. After the election, the NDP denied they were planning to prop up Justin Trudeau’s government through a coalition. It turns out they had a plan to form one all along, and they formalized their backroom deal this week.”

“Rising inflation, out-of-control cost of living, and a national unity crisis will only get worse under this Liberal government and their NDP enablers.”

“Conservatives will continue to fight to make life more affordable for Canadians, but this new coalition is already making life more expensive.”

“This week, Canada’s Conservatives called on the Trudeau-Singh coalition to cut the GST on fuel at the gas pump. Based on today’s gas prices, that would save people in Chilliwack–Hope almost 10 cents per litre every time they filled up their tanks. Unfortunately, the NDP-Liberal coalition voted down our motion in Parliament and voted to keep the price of gas at record highs, just how they like it.”

“Canadians didn’t vote to give Justin Trudeau absolute power but the NDP has volunteered to give it to him anyway. Canadians are already discovering that they can’t afford this NDP-Liberal coalition.”

NOTE – CTV , the Toronto Star and other politico’s mention that this is NOT a coalition as NO NDP MP’s are in cabinet.

The federal Liberals and New Democrats have brokered a pact that could see Trudeau stay in power until 2025 in exchange for pushing NDP-friendly policies.

But while interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen slammed the “Liberal-NDP coalition” as “backdoor socialism,” experts say the agreement doesn’t amount to a formal coalition — something Canada hasn’t seen since 1917.

This deal, known as a confidence-and-supply agreement, would see the NDP supporting the government on budgets and other confidence votes in exchange for momentum on New Democrat priorities. In this case, everything from dental care to housing affordability.

“There’s no extra power given or afforded to Jagmeet Singh as leader of the NDP,” said Lydia Miljan, professor of political science at the University of Windsor. “Essentially, all this does is formalize really what we’ve had in place since 2019 election.”