Applications Now Open for Abbotsford’s “Artist in Residence” Program

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford, in partnership with the Abbotsford Arts Council, is looking for a new artist, or collective of artists, for a paid artist summer residency through the Go Play Outside Artist in Residence program.

The Artist in Residence Program seeks to support local culture and encourage thoughtful dialogue by facilitating an artist residency at the City’s Parks, Recreation and Culture’s Go Play Outside pop-up events throughout the summer. The goal is to enhance community connectedness while providing opportunities for recreating and experiencing culture outdoors.

Emerging or mid-level artists interested in creating work that addresses the topic of social inclusion in Abbotsford, as well as engaging with and providing moments of learning to the community are encouraged to apply for the program, which runs throughout the months of June, July and August. The successful “Artist in Residence” will then exhibit their final work within the City of Abbotsford in spring of 2023. Last year’s Artist in Residence, Zaira Ramirex Luis, is showcasing her exhibit, titled “Devotion to Nature” at the Kariton Art Gallery in Abbotsford from April 7 to 23.

An information session for interested artists will be held on April 19th at 6 pm via zoom. To register for the artist information session, view the application guidelines and apply for the program, visit www.abbotsford.ca/artist-residence.

Submissions will be received up to and including Sun, May 8th. Artists encountering a barrier with the application process are encouraged to contact the City’s Culture Coordinator ([email protected]) for alternative application methods.