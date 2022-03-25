Chilliwack RCMP Arrest Alleged Drug Trafficker

Chilliwack – Over the summer of 2021 Chilliwack RCMP Projects and Organized Crime Unit (POCU) conducted an investigation of an alleged illegal drug distribution organization targeting a suspect and associated properties.

Evidence gathered by officers during the investigation included the seizure of drugs believed to be fentanyl which led to the arrest of three individuals.

Clayton Allan Eheler, 39, of Langley is charged with commission of an offence for a criminal organization, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and possession for the purpose of trafficking. Eheler – arrested March 22, 2022 -remains in custody pending a court date.

Blair Robert Anders Smith, 59, of Merritt, and Tyler Damien Van Basten, 30, of Chilliwack, are each charged with conspiracy to commit indictable offence and possession for the purpose of trafficking. Both are in custody pending future court dates.