CANCELLED – BC Wide Amber Alert for Fort St. John Mom and Two Kids – SUSPECT in Custody and Charges Pending

Fort St. John – UPDATE – BC RCMP has deactivated an Amber Alert issued this morning after an alleged parental abduction ends peacefully.

The Amber Alert was issued at 12:15 p.m. on March 26, 2022, after Fort St John RCMP believed that Jason DALRYMPLE has taken Dawn BELLAMY and her two children against their will and that they may be in danger while in his presence. Indications were that the suspect was heading east, possibly to Ontario.

BC RCMP shared this information with police in neighbouring jurisdictions across the country, who also began their own search efforts. By 3:30pm PT (6:30pm ET) today, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed that they had located the vehicle and the four individuals in Kenora, Ontario, just east of Manitoba. The man was taken into custody. The mother and her two children are safe and receiving support.

We would like to thank our law enforcement partners in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario who where instrumental in finding everyone so quickly. They extended the Amber Alert in their provinces, followed up on TIPS and conducted searches. We would also like to thank the media for getting the information out about the Amber Alert so quickly. In addition, we want to thank the public for engaging and sharing the information on their social media feeds with others across Canada.

The investigation remains active and ongoing and the Fort St. John RCMP will work with the OPP to further the investigation.

The suspect remains in custody and the investigation is continuing. Charges are pending.

Amber Alert program was launched in BC in 2004. Since then, all activations have successfully ended with all individuals being safely located.

ORIGINAL STORY – On March 26, Fort St. John RCMP reported that they have grounds to believe that Jason DALRYMPLE has taken Dawn BELLAMY and her two children against their will from their residence in Fort St John and that they are in danger while in his presence. The mother and her children were last seen at approximately 11:00am on March 24. The suspect is believed to be headed east, possibly to Ontario.



Suspect

Jason DALRYMPLE

1986-02-24

5’11”

Approximately 200 lbs

Often wears Hats/toques as he is bald on the top of his head

Has a moustache/goatee (light brown/reddish in colour)

Blue Eyes

Persons believed to have been taken:

Mother of Children

Dawn BELLAMY

1998-10-18

Indigenous

5’5”

110lbs

Long, Dark Brown/Black Hair

Brown Eyes

May be wearing Blue Glasses

Has a scar on her Forehead

AMBER ALERT ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING CHILDREN:

Children

Liam BELLAMY (male)

2017-09-02 (aged 4)

Approximately 4’

Approximately 40lbs

Dark Brown/Black hair (similar to Dawn)

Brown Eyes

Short hair (Hair is curly when long)

Myra BELLAMY (female)

2021-05-25 (10 months old)

25lbs

Very light hair (appears to have no hair due to lightness)

Blue/Hazel Eyes

Vehicle Description:

2004 Olive Green Jeep Grand Cherokee

BCL HT184A

NOTE:

They also have two dogs and a cat with them.

The police are asking the public’s assistance in locating Dawn Bellamy and her children, Liam or Myra. If you see them or the suspect and his vehicle, do not approach, call 9-1-1.