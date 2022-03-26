Skip to content

Girl Guide Cookies Available In Agassiz Harrison, April 9

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Girl Guide Cookies Available In Agassiz Harrison, April 9

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Fraser Valley – One of the spring rituals that we have all missing due to the pandemic, are the Girl Guides selling their infamous cookies.

Deanna Peters told FVN that in Yarrow: Just your local Girl Guide cookie enabler!! Cookies have arrived early this year and guess what, we can sell door to door!! So on Tuesday, our lovely littles will be out and about selling between 5 and 630PM…cookies are $5 a box…But if you can’t wait till Tuesday, don’t worry, I can hook you up!!

Girl Guides with Cookies/March 2022/Yarrow/FVN

You’ll see the ladies at the usual locations ( from past years) including grocery stores.

Agassiz Harrison Guide Units will be selling cookies on a giant blitz day on April 9. There will be no pre-orders. Cash only, $5 a box, so start saving your toonies now!

Shelby Kennedy is the the PR rep for Chilliwack District Girl Guides. It’s almost cookie season and we are hoping to spread the word about our cookie blitz on April 9th in Agassiz and downtown Chilliwack, including a new drive through location at Central Community Park!

May be an image of dessert and text that says 'IT'S THAT TIME! GIRL GUIDE COOKIES Cookies will be available at the following locations: Agassiz Secondary drive through, SuperValu, FreshCo, Save on Foods downtown, Eagle Landing Shell, and a new drive through/walk up spot at Central Community Park! APRIL APRIL 9TH 10am-4pm'

Chocolate please …………..

Share This:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on linkedin

Comments are closed for this article!

On Key

Related Posts