Girl Guide Cookies Available In Agassiz Harrison, April 9

Fraser Valley – One of the spring rituals that we have all missing due to the pandemic, are the Girl Guides selling their infamous cookies.

Deanna Peters told FVN that in Yarrow: Just your local Girl Guide cookie enabler!! Cookies have arrived early this year and guess what, we can sell door to door!! So on Tuesday, our lovely littles will be out and about selling between 5 and 630PM…cookies are $5 a box…But if you can’t wait till Tuesday, don’t worry, I can hook you up!!

Girl Guides with Cookies/March 2022/Yarrow/FVN

You’ll see the ladies at the usual locations ( from past years) including grocery stores.

Agassiz Harrison Guide Units will be selling cookies on a giant blitz day on April 9. There will be no pre-orders. Cash only, $5 a box, so start saving your toonies now!

Shelby Kennedy is the the PR rep for Chilliwack District Girl Guides. It’s almost cookie season and we are hoping to spread the word about our cookie blitz on April 9th in Agassiz and downtown Chilliwack, including a new drive through location at Central Community Park!

Chocolate please …………..