New Fraser Valley Overdose Awareness Podcast: Around The Fire – UFV’s CIVL FM

Abbotsford – CIVL and the Mission Overdose Community Action Team (MOCAT) are pleased to announce the debut of the new podcast, “Around the Fire”. This Friday, March 25 at 4pm, listen to the first “Around the Fire” podcast on CIVL 101.7 FM or online at www.civl.ca .

The show, directed and produced by MOCAT Podcast Peer Team, in conjunction with CIVL staff will air once a month for 3 months and may increase to by-monthly productions from there. Episode 1, a discussion of the Peer Team member’s burning issues, was their first ever attempt at recording – which was done in January.

Podcasts will be available for listening anytime, and RSS streaming through various podcast applications, once they air at the link below (not live yet):

“Around the Fire” is the first locally produced program to air live on CIVL through it’s new online portal at civl.ca, and the first to be accessible through our pop-out podcast and live player platforms.

Future episodes feature an interview with Vancouver-based Crackdown podcast creator and host Garth Mullins, as well as more discussions with community members, MOCAT peers, and other guests addressing topics from Safe Supply to Stigma.

CIVL has previously been recognized nationally for content focusing on addictions and community service associated with the overdose crisis, receiving an honourable mention to Chuck Anger, based in part on his engagement on the program Abbotsford Streets, hosted with Ward Draper and UFV’s Michelle Giordano, by the National Community and Campus Radio Awards in 2012 at CFRC Kingston’s Queens University.

About MOCAT:

The Mission Overdose Community Action Team (MOCAT) brings together many stakeholders to support and facilitate local partnerships, coordinate programs and services, address gaps, and plan for a collaborative, caring, creative community response to the overdose crisis.

For more info about MOCAT, contact Kat Wahamaa [email protected] For information about CIVL volunteering and programming, contact [email protected] For feedback on the new site, and other questions, contact [email protected]