Ryder Lake Farmers’ Institute Received $4K City of Chilliwack Grass Roots Grant to Replace Elk View Road Noticeboard

Ryder Lake – Ryder Lake Farmers’ Institute posted the good news to their Facebook page.

They have been awarded a Grass Roots Grant of nearly $4,000 by the City of Chilliwack to replace the noticeboard on Elk View Rd.

This is a matching grant to cover the cost of materials if volunteers put in their time on the project too.

This grant is for projects on City land, and they have committed to help with cleaning up the ditch and with the design of a panel with visitor information.

Ryder Lake Farmers’ Institute will also be installing a new Little Free Library. Organizers will be calling for some volunteers to help with building the new structure and figuring out the content on the information panel.