Stampeders Come Back to the Wack on June 28 – Pre-sale March 29 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack (Shantero Productions) – They’re coming back to the Wack.

‘They’re on their way, to the city lights’ .

Arguably THE predominant Canadian Rock ‘n’ Roll band of the 1970s.

The Stampeders are bringing along all their classic hits: Wild Eyes, Carry Me, Oh My Lady, Devil You, Monday Morning Choo Choo, Minstrel Gypsy, Hit the Road Jack and, of course, the quintessential Canadian and Hall of Fame song, Sweet City Woman! A veritable soundtrack to a whole generation that will ‘carry you home’ … maybe not to Birmingham ,but back to a time of tie-dyed t-shirts and elevator shoes, 15¢ coffee and homemade apple pie, dating and dreaming.

By the time The Stampeders get to the first chorus of the first song, everyone will be singing along.

The Stampeders are at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, Tuesday June 28.

Box Office: (604) 391-7469

https://youtu.be/MqdffSH6GWc