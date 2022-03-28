100th Chilliwack Plowing Match, Saturday April 2

Chilliwack – The 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match is Saturday April 2.

Rain or shine, it’s back after COVID at Greendale Acres, home of the Chilliwack Corn Maze.

41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack.

This year’s entry fee of $10 for ages 3+ includes a free pancake breakfast, opening ceremonies, access to the farm’s grounds and attractions, animal displays, live music by Ryan McAllister, spectator viewing areas, tractor wagon rides, horseshoeing demonstrations, games and more!

For Tickets – 100th Annual Plowing Match

Event Timeline:

8:30 Competitors arrive and set up field

9:00 doors open to the farm, pancake breakfast starts (9-12)

10:00 opening ceremonies with speakers

10:30 competition starts

2:30 Closing remarks and ceremony

3:00 doors close

The first plowing match was held two miles east of Chilliwack on Yale Rd just opposite of Little Mountain. The second plow match was held in Agassiz at the Research Station.