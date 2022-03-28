Chilliwack’s Single-Use Item Reduction Bylaw Comes Into Effect April 1

Chilliwack – It’s not an April Fools’ joke; the City of Chilliwack’s Single-Use Item Reduction Bylaw comes into effect on April 1. Information for residents and a new toolkit for businesses is available at chilliwack.com/SUI to assist with this transition.

The Single-Use Item Reduction Bylaw bans plastic shopping bags, foam cups and take-out containers, plastic straws except those for accessibility needs, and plastic disposable utensils. The bylaw also implements a minimum fee for paper and reusable bags ($0.15 for paper and $1 for reusable in 2022, increasing to $0.25 for paper and $2 for reusable in 2023), and requires straws and disposable utensils made from other materials to be available by request only. Businesses are encouraged to have bendable plastic straws available on request for accessibility needs.

The online toolkit for businesses features a bylaw guide, posters that can be printed to remind customers of the change, and frequently asked questions specific to each item, as well as accessibility considerations. Due to the extenuating circumstances of COVID-19, City staff are prioritizing outreach and education to ensure businesses have the support they need to comply with the bylaw.

“We know this will be an adjustment for many residents and businesses as we get into the habit of bringing our reusable shopping bags to the store, or skipping the utensils when we don’t really need them for takeout,” said Mayor Popove. “However, we are pleased to see this new bylaw coming into effect because it will help reduce single-use items in our landfill and cut down on litter in the community.”

Residents and businesses are encouraged to visit chilliwack.com/SUI for more information and resources about the Single-Use Item Reduction Bylaw.