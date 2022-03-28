Mission Health Care Auxiliary Raises $13K for Mission Memorial Hospital via Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation

Mission – In 1920, local Mission women met and formed the “Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.” Led by its president, Emma Houlder, who was also a member of the Mission Memorial Hospital board. With $150 raised from a bazaar, the two organizations a rented a house on the corner of Third Avenue and Birch Street and opened the first hospital in on May 15, 1920.

Mission Health Care Auxiliary Society, more than 102 years later, is comprised of both male and female members that work at The Cottage Thrift Store, Ambulatory Daycare Reception, Gift Shop, and Equipment Loans department. All in the effort to support health care in Mission.

Most recently, they were able to support Mission Memorial Hospital; $13,000 was gifted to Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation for needed equipment. “We are grateful for the partnership we have with the Mission Auxiliary. They work hard to improve health care in Mission though many activities including a fantastic Thrift Store,” explained Liz Harris, Executive director FVCHF.

The donation from the Auxiliary will help bring two mattresses, a patient lift, two slider boards, four O2 tank stands and five suction regulators. “All of these pieces are crucial and will positively impact the lives and care of patients in the hospital,” shared Harris.

To support the efforts of the Mission Health Care Society, you can visit them at the Cottage Thrift Store, 33228 1st Avenue in Mission or online for more information

www.missionhealthcareaux.com.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs. If you would like more information or to help support your local hospital, you can do so by contacting FVHCF at 1-877-661-0314 or online at www.fvhcf.ca. All funds raised in your community go to support healthcare in your Community.