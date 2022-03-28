Skip to content

Yarrow Days Show and Shine 2022 – Saturday June 4

Yarrow – The Yarrow Days Show & Shine is an annual event, taking place during the first weekend of June. Join us in celebrating the small-town Yarrow spirit and community.

The 2022 edition of the Yarrow Days Show & Shine is Saturday June 4.

42479 Yarrow Central Rd, Chilliwack ( OK , Yarrow!)

– All rides welcome
– Participation by donation ($5 min.) Money raised goes right back into our community for future Yarrow Days!
– No early-birds please! We need time to appropriately set up beforehand. Thanks!**PLEASE NOTE**

There will be temporary road closures, from approximately 945am to 1030am for the Yarrow Days Parade.

-Registration for the parade is SEPARATE

– Information on parade registration will be posted separately.

– Spaces are limited, and on a first come first served basis.

Yarrow Days Show & Shine

