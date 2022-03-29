Chilliwack Fire Dealing With Arson at Vacant Robson Street House

Chiliwack – Just after midnight, Tuesday March 29, the Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a structure fire in the 9500 block of Robson Street.

20 firefighters from Chilliwack fire halls 1 & 4 responded. When firefighters arrived, they found a vacant single storey residential house with light smoke showing from the eaves of the roof structure. Firefighters entered and worked quickly to extinguish a few small set fires within the home.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

Chilliwack Fire reminds owners of vacant homes that they face an increase risk when it comes to property damage which includes vandalism, theft and or fire damage.

A fire within a vacant home also increases the risk to fire fighter safety.

Homeowner’s are also reminded to communicate with their insurance provider if the home is vacant and visit their property on a regular basis to confirm all structures on site remain secured.

This fire was deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca