Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival 75th Anniversary – Two Live Performances April 9 and 30

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival is celebrating 75 years this year.

The 2022 CLCMDF competitions were held Virtually for the second year in a row due to COVID restrictions.

CLCMDF will be hosting Two in-person Performances highlighting the performers who will be attending the Provincial Festival as well as Performers who received Honorable Mentions.

Join in as the participants as get a chance to perform to a live audience, some for the first time in over two years.

Tickets are available at a cost of $10 per person.

1) Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 7:00 pm

MUSIC HONOURS PERFORMANCE TICKETS are available only from Box Office Chilliwack Cultural CentrePhone #604-391-7469 or website: www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca

2) Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 7:00 pm

DANCE HONOURS PERFORMANCE TICKETS are available only from Box Office Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Phone #604-391-7469 or website: www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca