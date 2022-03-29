Chilliwack RCMP Warn of Fake Jewelry Scam

Chilliwack – “If it seems too good to be true, it usually is.”

Chilliwack RCMP are warning the public about a mobile jewelry scam that has recently surfaced. A male and a female driving a grey coloured van with an Ontario license plate have been reported to approach strangers seeking to sell them gold jewelry at a discounted price. The unknowing purchaser provides cash for jewelry which is fake. Once the transaction is complete, people find out that the gold is fake, and they’ve been defrauded out of hard earned money. These fraudsters often prey on vulnerable people.

“If it seems too good to be true, it usually is,” says Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. “Fraud involving fake gold jewelry is a trend that is not unique to Chilliwack. Many police agencies across the Lower Mainland have had similar cases and we want to remind the public that if they are approached by suspects on the street offering to sell gold jewelry for cash, they should politely decline, get to a safe location and call police.”

If you have any information regarding the vehicle or individuals responsible for this scam, please contact the Chilliwack RCMP and reference Chilliwack RCMP # 2022-10626. Or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).