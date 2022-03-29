City of Chilliwack Lines Up Community Activities for April – Earth Month

Chilliwack – April is Earth Month in Chilliwack! From a pop-up booth to discuss the City’s environmental initiatives to a river cleanup and the spring City-Wide Garage Sale, a number of community activities to protect in the environment are planned for April.

This year, the City is launching a new program, offering guided nature sessions hosted by a City of Chilliwack naturalist. Register for an upcoming educational outing to learn about plants, wildlife, and unique natural processes around us in Chilliwack’s green space. Upcoming events and registration details are available at chilliwack.com/nature.

“You’ve probably heard of Earth Day and Earth Week, but at the City of Chilliwack, we dedicate the entire month of April to going above and beyond our year-round activities for the environment,” said Mayor Popove. “All year long, there are things we can do to keep Chilliwack clean and green, and this Earth Month we have a number of additional activities to offer residents a variety of ways to participate.”

Upcoming Earth Month activities and events include the following:

Climate Action Plans Public Consultation – April The City is developing Corporate and Community Climate Action Plans and will be seeking feedback from the community in April.

Free Scrap Metal Recycling – April 1 to 30 Drop off scrap metal for free at the Bailey Landfill during the month of April.

Environment Booth – Saturday, April 2 from 10 am – 2 pm Stop by the City’s booth at the Cottonwood Mall (near the food court) from 10 am – 2 pm to speak with staff about the City’s environmental programs.

Guided Nature Session – Saturday, April 2 from 10 am – 2 pm Walk ~2.5km (round trip) from the headwaters of a newly constructed salmon stream and wetland to its outlet into the Vedder River. Pre-registration is required.

Adopt a River Clean Up – Saturday, April 23 from 8:30 am – 1 pm Help clean up the Chilliwack/Vedder River! Registration is open at the Chilliwack Fish and Game Club from 8:30 – 9:30 am. Cleanup continues until 1 pm.

Spring City-Wide Garage Sale – Saturday, May 7 from 8:30 am – 1:30 pm Online registration opens on April 8.



The City of Chilliwack also offers year-round opportunities to get involved and help the environment, including the Adopt-a-Road program, street drain marking, and tree planting. Visit chilliwack.com/earthmonth for more information.