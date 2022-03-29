OPINION – MCFD Minister’s Statement on Indigenous Representative for Children and Youth’s Report with REACTION

Victoria – Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development, has issued the following statement in response to the March 29, 2022, report from the representative for children and youth:

“I’d like to thank the representative – and the Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy – for their detailed reports. My ministry will be analyzing the content of the reports in depth over the coming weeks.

“Ensuring equitable, effective funding to support Indigenous children, youth and families, both on and off reserve, is a priority for the Ministry of Children and Family Development. These reports raise long-standing fiscal and data issues that we have been working to address for some time within the ministry, with cross-ministry partners and through our tripartite working group with the Government of Canada and the First Nations Leadership Council. Our tripartite working group is the only one of its kind in Canada.

“We are committed to continuing the important work we have begun together with our partners on a new fiscal framework that will ensure equitable funding for Indigenous children, youth and families in our province.

“Each year, the ministry also works with First Nations in B.C. to develop accountability statements to track funding from the Province, and the ministry has recently met with Indigenous Child and Family Service agencies, also known as Delegated Aboriginal Agencies, to discuss funding. This is a start to improving our accountability, and we must do more.

REACTION:

BC’s professional association for social workers is adding their voice to support the recommendations of a report calling for increased child welfare funding for Indigenous children and better fiscal accountability for the children’s ministry.

On Tuesday, the Representative for Children and Youth in BC released a report examining federal and BC funding models for child welfare. “At a Crossroads: The roadmap from fiscal discrimination to equity in Indigenous child welfare” calls for the Ministry of Children and Family Development to stop discriminating against Indigenous children living off-reserve.

“This report is a call to recognize the unequal funding for Indigenous children compared to non-Indigenous children, and a call to see this inequity as a human rights issue,” said Michael Crawford, president of the BC Association of Social Workers (BCASW). “BC continues to have a significant overrepresentation of children in government care because 68 per cent of all children in care are Indigenous, yet they make up only 10 per cent of the population.”

The BCASW supports Representative Jennifer Charlesworth’s three main recommendations in her report. Dr. Charlesworth offers the recommendations in the context of meaningful reconciliation and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action, fiscal accountability, and human rights.

The Representative found that provincial funding for Indigenous children living off-reserve is far less than federal funding for on-reserve child welfare services and that this is fiscal discrimination. The Representative recommends that the Ministry for Children and Family Development (MCFD) adopt the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal principles of funding to ensure that funding does not discriminate against off-reserve Indigenous children and those living on-reserve where no Indigenous Child and Family Service agency exists.

The Representative found that the MCFD does not properly track expenditures and outcomes for Indigenous children. Additionally, because provincial funding is tied to the number of children in care, the Representative found the system discriminates against off-reserve Indigenous children by not directing funding toward prevention through strengthening families and communities.

To improve understanding and articulation of the needs of Indigenous children, the Representative calls for MCFD to collect disaggregated race-based data. Current data collection does not allow for an examination of the full impact of fiscal discrimination.

“Indigenous Child and Family Service agencies understand the need to engage in broad-based prevention efforts to ensure healthy children, families, and communities,” said Crawford. “It’s time for the BC government to respond fully to these calls with adequate funding.”

At a Crossroads: The roadmap from fiscal discrimination to equity in Indigenous child welfare – https://rcybc.ca/reports-and-publications/