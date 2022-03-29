MP Mark Strahl on Hungry for Life International’s Humanitarian Aid in Ukraine (VIDEO)

Ottawa/Fraser Valley – On Tuesday in the House of Commons, Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope, delivered the following statement iny:

“When Russia invaded Ukraine, Chilliwack based Hungry for Life International sprang into action, using their local knowledge, network and team in Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to those directly impacted by the war.”

“The Hungry for Life team, led by Chilliwack’s own Chad Martz and his wife Mary, a Ukrainian national, has already provided food and shelter to thousands of people there.”

“Since the invasion, they have purchased and distributed over 400 tons of food to those in need.”

“Their team has made hundreds of trips into conflict zones to deliver critical aid to those who cannot escape.”

“They have partnered with local churches to provide shelter to thousands of refugees fleeing the violence.”

“To date, Hungry for Life has raised over $1.5 million dollars for their Ukrainian relief efforts, and the need continues to grow.”

“On behalf of the people of Chilliwack—Hope, and this entire House, to Chad and Mary, and everyone at Hungry for Life, we thank you for the incredible, lifesaving work you are doing for the people in Ukraine.”

