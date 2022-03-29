New Director of Finance in Hope

Hope – The District of Hope has hired a new Director of Finance. As of April 11th, 2022, Mike Olson will begin work at District Hall. The Director of Finance is statutory officer position as set out in British Columbia’s Community Charter and is responsible for the financial administration of the District.

Mike Olson was born in North Vancouver and has lived in British Columbia his whole life. He grew up in Abbotsford and went to the University of the Fraser Valley graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration. After graduating university, Mike enrolled in the CA School of Business and completed the Chartered Accountant designation (CA). As Mike’s career in accounting continued, he moved to Chilliwack.

Mike has over 20 years of accounting and financial reporting experience covering a cross section of industries. His focus throughout the years has been providing accurate and relevant financial reporting and financial analysis.

Mike has been heavily involved within the community. This involvement has included working with youth organizations. Mike spent eight years coaching youth soccer in Chilliwack. Mike’s other work community involvement has been with various organizations at an executive level. Currently, Mike is serving on two community organization boards.

Mike is excited to work in Hope as he sees the growth within the community. Mike is looking forward to taking advantage of the outdoor hiking, and the Hope Golf Course. He has been married to his wife Julie for 21 years. They have two daughters aged 13 and 19.