Pokemon-a-go-go! Chilliwck Cultural Centre April 16

Chilliwack – Combining burlesque, comedy and Pokemon, cult sensation The Geekenders return to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with their newest show Pokemon-a-go-go! On April 16, this acclaimed fandom theatre troupe will be pulling out all the stops to ensure a memorable night as they playfully create a parody of the worlds most beloved pocket monsters. Join Ash, Brock, Misty and Pikachu as they travel through the world of Pokemon, dance-battling scantily clad Pokemon, and facing down a Drag King and Queen Team Rocket!

“If you’ve never been to a Geekenders show before, prepare for a silly and sexy time,” says tour manager Kitty Glitter, who also plays Pikachu. “Pokemo-a-go-go is a Vegas-style burlesque spectacular that combines striptease, comedy, dance, nerdy nostalgia, glitter, body positivity, more fun than a Pikachu can shake a stick at…. and Pokemon! It’s classic burlesque, with a nerdy twist. Pokemon lovers will especially enjoy all the silly references, but even if you don’t have extensive Pokemon knowledge, you’ll still be extremely entertained by our diverse cast of talented performers.”

With a mission to show the world that being sexy comes from within yourself, and that everybody is sexy in some way, it’s not hard to see why this body positive group has become so well loved.

“The Geekenders team have been working on ‘Pokemon A Go Go’ since the summer of 2021, where it debuted on YouTube as a socially distant virtual project,” Kitty continues. “Our next venture was a Pokemon Pin-Up Calendar for 2022, featuring our beautiful cast members. We are incredibly excited to finally be performing the show for a live audience for the first time, after numerous delays with our other bookings due to Covid!”

As Ash and friends meet new and sexy pokemon, you’ll understand why they gotta catch them all! Make sure not to miss the most spectacul fandom burlesque show when The Geekenders come to Chilliwack!

Warning: Adult material and situations – may not be appropriate for all audiences. 19+ event.

Pokemon-a-go-go is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on April 16, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469). Audience sizes have increased to 75% capacity.

Pokemon-a-go-go is generously sponsored by: Fraser Valley Custom Printers, The Chilliwack Progress, the British Columbia Arts Council, the BC Touring Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.