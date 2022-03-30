Chilliwack Fire – Fabric Cutting Machine Created Black Smoke – Employees Made the Difference in Yale Road Incident

Chilliwack – Just after 6pm Tuesday evening, 20 Chilliwack Fire fighters from fire halls 1 & 4 responded to a structure fire in the 44000 block of Yale Rd. When firefighters arrived, they found a single-story industrial complex fully charged with heavy black smoke.

Crews were met by employees on site, who indicated that a fabric laser cutting machine had caught fire. Employees quick actions made a tremendous difference in confining the fire to the fabric laser cutting machine. Employees tried to extinguish the fire with portable fire extinguishers until the smoke was too thick and they safely exited the building.

Fire crews quickly gained entry to the unit and were able to extinguish a small fire in the fabric laser cutting machine. The machine sustained extensive fire damage and the building sustained smoke damage throughout.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is accidental at this time.

Chilliwack Fire Dept., want to remind business owners, that well-maintained fire protection equipment like fire extinguishers that are properly used, can help reduce fire loss.