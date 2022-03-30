Chilliwack to Host 2023 BC Curling Championships

Chilliwack (Curl BC) – On the heels of the sucessful BC Seniors Men’s Curlign Champions, Curl BC announced that Chilliwack has been named the host community for both the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship, presented by Best Western, and the 2023 BC Men’s Curling Championship.

Planning and organization of the events will be helped along by local host committee, chaired by Chilliwack Curling Club manager Bruce Renwick, and made up of volunteers from the local club.

“These two championships are our flagship events,” says Scott Braley, CEO of Curl BC, the provincial governing body for the sport of curling. “and we couldn’t be happier to be holding them in a wonderful city like Chilliwack, at a top-notch venue like the Chilliwack Curling Club.”

“These championships attract the best curlers in BC,” he continues, “people who have trained for many, many years—and the level of play will be something to see. I’m really pleased that we’ll be able to share it with the people of Chilliwack in person, and with people throughout the province via both video streaming and broadcast on CHEK-TV.”

As chair of the host committee, Renwick is excited to be a part of the championships as well.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase both our club and facility, and the great city of Chilliwack and the amazing relationship we have with Council and City staff. We’re really looking forward to welcoming curlers from all over the province, and seeing some really thrilling games. Having hosted many Regional, Provincial and National Championships we look forward to the intense competition provided by the participating teams.”

While this is Chilliwack’s first BC Men’s and Scotties, the city has been no stranger to curling events. In 2016, it hosted the BC Juniors, and, in the last five months alone, it has welcomed the 2021 U16 Challenge Cup, the 2022 BC Seniors Championship, and the 2023 Canada Winter Games qualifiers.

“We are pleased that Chilliwack has been selected to host the 2023 BC Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships,” says Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove. “Our curling facility was recently built in 2018, and it is designed to accommodate events of this calibre. We look forward to welcoming curlers from across the province next year to the facility, and our great city.”

Teams will qualify for the events through the BC Women’s and BC Men’s Curling Tours and through qualifying events. The defending champions from last year’s events in Kamloops will qualify as long as three out of four players from the teams remain the same.

The winning men’s team from next year’s Chilliwack event will go on to compete at the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier in London, ON. The winning women’s team will compete at the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, which will take place in Kamloops.