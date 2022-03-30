Skip to content

City of Chilliwack Post Flood Repair Work – Peach Creek Bridge, Bridlewood Stairs

Chilliwack – Note two closures on local Chilliwack trails are coming up.

Peach Creek Bridge Replacement

The bridge over Peach Creek on the Vedder Rotary Trail is being replaced next week (April 4-8).

The bridge will be closed for this work, but the trails around it are open.

Bridlewood Stairs Replacement

The stairs from Chilliwack Lake Road up to Promontory will be closed starting April 4, for approximately 3 weeks.

The old wooden stairs will be replaced with new composite stairs.

The composite stairs are more durable and have a longer lifespan.

