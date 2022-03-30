Documentary Film Crews Invade Cultus Main Beach on Thursday

Cultus Lake (Cultus Lake Park) – Cultus Lake Park will be welcoming Destination BC to film a project on Thursday, March 31

Photographers and videographers will be at Main Beach with the approved use of drones to tell the story of local Indigenous paddle groups heritage and history on Cultus Lake. Crews will be on site from approximately 3:00pm to 8:30pm and do not anticipate any disruption to roadways, residents and/or guests in the park during this time.

If you are visiting the area, please be respectful and cooperative to support the timely completion of filming.