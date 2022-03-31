Abbotsford Volunteers Wanted for Community Clean-Up Month(April)

Abbotsford – To help beautify our neighbourhoods and contribute to environmental stewardship in our community, the City of Abbotsford is once again looking for volunteers to participate in this year’s Community Clean-Up Month. From April 1 to 30th, Abbotsford residents are encouraged to pick up litter around their workplace, school, in parks, on trails and streets in an effort to take care of our common home and gear up to celebrate Earth Day on April 22nd.

Volunteers of this Community Clean-Up program make a huge impact in our community and participating in this beautification initiative is a great way for residents to get involved in volunteering, encourage social responsibility and make a real difference.

Last year’s initiative saw more than 3000 Abbotsford residents participate in the program and clean up the City. One group alone, called the Straiton Litterbusters, spent over 75 hours cleaning the Straiton area of Sumas Mountain and removed approximately 20 truckloads of litter from the trails. Classes from Centennial and King Traditional Elementary schools and Mt. Lehman Elementary also helped to clean up their school grounds and surrounding streets and parks, providing students a real world learning experience on environmental impacts and social responsibility.

The Community Clean-Up program is open to individual residents, families, community and service groups, sports team and local schools and is a great hands-on learning opportunity for students.

Register today to access free clean-up supplies to support your volunteer efforts.

How to get involved:

1. Register at www.abbotsford.ca/volunteerapplication or contact us at [email protected]

2. Review the safety guidelines with our Volunteer Coordinator and arrange a time to pick up supplies.