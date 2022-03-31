AbbyPD Investigating Stabbing on the 2900 block of Lefeuvre Road

Abbotsford – On Thursday around lunch (March 31st, @12:40PM), the AbbyPD Patrol Officers responded to a 911 call of a stabbing at a residence within the 2900 block of Lefeuvre Road.

Upon arrival, officers located a 37-year-old male suffering from stab wounds.

Emergency medical care was provided,resulting in transport to hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.’

A 45-year-old male was identified and arrested as the suspect at the scene and is currently in police custody. A heavy police presence was noted in the area, which consisted of AbbyPD officers, the Lower mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT), and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS).

The investigation has been taken over by AbbyPD Major Crime Unit supported by the Forensic Identification Section (FIS).

Investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation. The scene is now secure, and Lefeuvre Road has reopened. There is no further risk to the public as this was an isolated incident to a residence in the area.