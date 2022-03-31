Chilliwack Couple ‘Set for Life’ after Selfless Shopping Trip – BCLC

Chilliwack/Vancouver — When Chilliwack’s Shari and Dean Rainkie decided to stop by Walmart to pick up a bathing suit for their granddaughter, they never imagined they would walk out with a winning Set for Life ticket worth $675,000.

“If it wasn’t for my granddaughter needing a new suit, I never would have bought the ticket,” Shari recalled of their trip to the Eagle Landing Parkway Walmart.

Shari says Set for Life is her favourite lottery game and she found herself in shock when she realized she’d brought home the top prize.

“I was upstairs, and the ticket sat there for three hours – I was just so excited…I didn’t know what to think,” she said.

When she told Dean their retirement was about to look a lot more relaxing, he scanned the ticket with the Lotto! app. That’s when the win really sank in.

“It’s exhilarating, (it’s) freedom to relax and travel,” he said. “It’s joy.”

It’s no surprise the grandparents plan to share some of their win with their family, in addition to buying a new camping trailer and booking a trip to Hawaii.

“It’s nice to be able to share it with the special people in our lives,” Dean said.

“It means more freedom in retirement,” Shari added.



