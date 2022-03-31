Chilliwack Hospital Auxiliary AGM and Contributions via FV Health Care Foundation

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Hospital Auxiliary is dedicated to providing a variety of volunteer support services and fundraising initiatives to assist in the growth of healthcare services at Chilliwack General Hospital (CGH). The Auxiliary contributes to the quality of patient care through a number of services such as managing the Information Desk and assisting with the Ambulatory Day Care program.

The Auxiliary works to raise funds to assist in the purchasing of hospital equipment through various fundraisers and their Thrift Shoppe in Downtown Chilliwack.

Located at 9336 Main st the Chilliwack Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop sells gently used clothing, household items, books, baby items, and toys. The Chilliwack Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shoppe is staffed entirely by volunteers, and gratefully accepts donations of small household items (no furniture), bedding, towels, knick-knacks, and costume jewellery. All proceeds from the Shoppe fund new equipment at the Hospital.

Recently they were able to make a gift totaling $50,300 to Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) for the purchase of much-needed equipment.

Their gift will not only benefit patients in the Hospital but in long-term care,” explained Liz Harris, Executive Director Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation. “Both Bradley Center and Heritage Village will be receiving various new pieces of equipment.”

The Auxiliary has made it possible to fund an Endoscope/Sinoscope set and an Emergency Bariatric Stretcher for the Hospital, a medication cart and mobile lift for Bradley Center, and a medication cart for Heritage Village.

“We could not meet our goals for the replacement of equipment at CGH without partners like the Auxiliary,” said Harris “And they could not support us without the support from the community that shops at their great Thrift Store. Everyone should check it out”

To support the efforts of the Chilliwack Hospital Auxiliary, you can visit them at the Thrift Store, 9336 Main st in Chilliwack or online for more information www.chilliwackhospitalauxiliary.ca.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz, and Harrison Hot Springs. If you would like more information or to help support your local hospital, you can do so by contacting FVHCF at 1-877-661-0314 or online at www.fvhcf.ca. All funds raised in your Chilliwack go to support healthcare in Chilliwack.