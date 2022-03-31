City of Chilliwack Launches Public Consultation to Guide Development of Climate Action Plans

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack is seeking feedback from the community about how to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as work continues on the development of two Climate Actions Plans: one for City actions and one for the broader community. Take the City’s survey and learn about other ways you can provide feedback online at engagechilliwack.com/climateaction to help develop strategies for Chilliwack to move forward. The survey runs until April 30.

In 2011, the City adopted the Integrated Air Quality, Energy and Greenhouse Gas Community Action Plan and the Integrated Air Quality, Energy and Greenhouse Gas Corporate Action Plan in 2012. At that time, the plans provided a baseline of energy use and resulting emissions, set reduction targets, and identified actions to support those targets. In order to develop updated Climate Action Plans, staff are reviewing progress made towards targets and exploring what new actions can be carried out to reduce GHG emissions over the coming years.

Buildings (heating and hot water), and transportation account for 52% and 41% of Chilliwack’s core greenhouse gas emissions, respectively. Solid waste makes up the remaining 7%. The City is considering a Climate Action Plan that aims to reduce community GHG emissions by 30-45% by 2030 from 2007 levels, and reach net zero emissions in 2050 to align with provincial and federal targets. The survey and other public consultation opportunities focus on actions that can be taken regarding buildings and transportation, as the largest contributors to core community emissions.

“When Chilliwack signed onto the BC Climate Action Charter in 2007, we knew we needed to take steps to reduce our environmental impact,” said Mayor Popove. “While coordinated efforts are needed from every level of government, there are actions the City and our community members can all take to mitigate the effects of climate change, and we look forward to hearing the community’s ideas through this consultation process.”

Climate actions undertaken by the City so far include upgrading City lighting to LED, investing in cycling and pedestrian infrastructure, fleet greening, tree planting, and more. The new Climate Action Plans will identify opportunities and strategies for the City to meet emissions targets efficiently. Visit engagechilliwack.com/climateaction for consultation details, or pick up a hard copy of the survey from City Hall (8550 Young Road) during business hours.