Dr. Joanne MacLean Reappointed UFV President and Vice-Chancellor

Abbotsford – The Board of Governors of the University of the Fraser Valley is very pleased to announce the reappointment of Dr. Joanne MacLean as UFV President and Vice-Chancellor for a second term ending June 30, 2028.“The board was unanimous in the decision to extend Dr. MacLean’s term,” noted John Pankratz, Chair of the UFV Board of Governors. “Since 2018, she has successfully led the University through many important initiatives and during the challenging circumstances of the pandemic and historic flooding. The Board is confident her vision, team approach, focus on diversity and inclusion, and strong leadership will continue to serve the university extremely well in the years ahead.”

In December of 2021, and in accordance with UFV Board policy, the board began the process of gathering feedback from university and community stakeholders.

“Input from faculty, staff, students, and community members reflected strong support of Dr. MacLean in all areas of leadership, including communication, achievement of strategic goals, and furthering UFV’s mission and reputation,” added Mr. Pankratz.

Dr. MacLean has served UFV through a time of renewal and change, leading the university-wide visioning exercise in 2018 with the resulting mission, vision, and value statements creating a solid foundation for the years ahead. UFV’s endeavours will be guided by these values, strategic directions, and an unwavering commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion as the university moves forward from the pandemic. As an institution situated on S’olh Temexw, the traditional territory of the Stó:lō people, UFV acknowledges the vital contributions Indigenous people have made – and continue to make – to our community. Dr. MacLean is committed to Reconciliation, supporting Indigenous learners, and honouring Indigenous ways of knowing.

Dr. Maclean is excited to build on the work of the past four years.

“I am humbled and honoured to lead UFV for a second term. In my first month in office, I wrote a paper describing how a university is its people,” said Dr. MacLean. “Over the course of the last four years, this statement has been proven time and time again as we have both celebrated successes and overcome some very difficult challenges. I’m fortunate to have an incredibly dedicated board, an outstanding administrative team, and exceptional faculty and staff who transform lives every day.”

Dr. MacLean joined the University as Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences in 2012 before being appointed President in May of 2018. Prior to coming to UFV she held appointments at the University of Windsor and Brock University. You can read Dr. MacLean’s full biography here.

