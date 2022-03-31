Hope Fire’s Frantic Pace for 18 Hours

Hope – Hope Fire Department volunteer fire fighters were kept busy over the past couple of days responding to 6 calls for service including 2 medical assists with BC Ambulance, 2 Motor Vehicle incidents, a residential alarm and a structure fire that occurred early Wednesday morning.

This fire involved a residence in the 20000 block of Floods Road. Crews arrived to extreme fire behavior with rapid spread through the attic, main living area and crawl space fueled by strong winds from the west and took a defensive posture. Loss was contained to the building of origin and not allowed to spread to a large shop nearby. Mutual aid was provided by the Popkum Volunteer Fire Department and Hope Fire Department had a total of 7 fire apparatus and 17 fire fighters on scene.

The fire appears to have originated in the garage with a cause unknown at this time. All occupants were able to escape the home and no injuries have been reported. Residents are reminded to ensure they test their smoke alarms monthly and replace any that are 10 years old.