New BC School Trustee Guide Available for School Trustee Election Candidates

Vancouver – A new guide for school trustee candidates is available from the BC School Trustees Association (BCSTA). The guide explains how to run as a school trustee in the upcoming local general elections and describes what school trustees do.

October of this year will be the next election for Public scool trustees in BC.

“Boards of education need trustees from all walks of life,” said Stephanie Higginson, BCSTA president. “We’re hoping to encourage people who might not normally consider running as a school trustee to think about putting themselves forward this year.”

School trustees sit on a board of education to govern a local school district through strategic planning, policy setting to support the strategic plan, and monitor student progress through their term.

“School trustees work together to ensure our public education system serves all students,” said Higginson. “We need to ensure that our boards of education reflect our communities. We would love to see more diverse trustees elected to our boards this year. The more diverse the points of view at the board table, the more inclusive our schools will be.”

General voting day for local general elections is October 15. Further election details and deadlines can be found in the guide and more information is available from Elections BC. The trustee candidate guide is available on BCSTA’s website. It is currently available in English and will be made available in French soon.