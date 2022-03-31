New BCTF President, from Chilliwack – Clint Johnston INTERVIEW

Chilliwack/Vancouver – The BC Teachers Federation has a new president and very well known here. At the recent BCTF AGM, Clint Johnston was elected president. Clint was the President of the Chilliwack Teachers Association from 2012-14 and oversaw significant changes to the local education system. He will be the first BCTF President from the Chilliwack Local. He takes a strong stand in favour of Indigenous and LGBTQ2S+ rights and justice.

In conversation with FVN’s Don Lehn, Johnston talks about the challenges on the Provincial stage, bargaining a new contract for teachers, dealing with COVID and his work in Chilliwack.

That comes with its own controversies and challenges with a number of passionate personalities.