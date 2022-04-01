Chilliwack MLA’s on Recovery Funding to Support Local Artists and Organizations

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter says strengthened support from the BC NDP government will help local artists and art organizations in Abbotsford recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

“There is no shortage of amazing arts organizations and artists in British Columbia, and we know that the pandemic created significant challenges for them. These non-repayable grants will help these organizations with recovery plans, including programming they may offer or new equipment and infrastructure they may need.”

The Chilliwack Museum and Archives will be benefitting from this recovery funding, receiving $25,600 from the Resiliency Supplement Funding Grants. The Chilliwack Community Arts Council will receive $30,000 from the Arts Impact Grants.

For Agassiz Harrison and Kent, “Arts and culture organizations are the heartbeat of our communities. It’s great to know this funding will give Seabird Island Band, the Harrison Festival Society, and the Kent-Harrison Arts Council a boost so that they can continue to enrich our lives through arts and culture programming,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent.

Through Resiliency Supplement Funding Grants, the Harrison Festival Society and Kent-Harrison Arts Council will receive $16,500 each. Meanwhile, Seabird Island Band is receiving a $30,000 Arts Impact Grant.

This funding to local artists and organizations comes from more than $12.4 million in one-time funding to the BC Arts Council. The BC Arts Council will distribute $7.9 million in resilience supplements to over 300 organizations currently receiving operating assistance. These grants recognize the impact the pandemic has had on sector organizations. Grants will range from $15,000 to $60,000. Additionally, BC Arts Council will direct $4.5 million to top up the Arts Impact Grant program. Arts Impact Grants enables applicants to prioritize what activity or activities will provide the greatest and most meaningful impact to their organization, practice and/or community.

This grant program signals a new focus on flexibility, equity, inclusion and diversity in how the BC Arts Council supports arts and culture organizations. Funding is available to organizations and collectives with an arts and culture mandate and/or offering dedicated arts and culture programming, including non-profit organizations and Indigenous governments and community organizations.