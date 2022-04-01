Chilliwack Mounties Shut Down Victoria Avenue Drug Op – One Arrest

Chilliwack – An investigation initiated by the Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) led to the arrest on March 30, of a 34-year- old man during an alleged street level illegal drug transaction. Officers followed the arrest with the execution of a Controlled Drug and Substance Act search warrant of an apartment in a building in the 45000-block of Victoria Avenue where police arrested a 31-year-old man.

Police seized large quantities of illegal drugs believed to be methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine, paraphernalia consistent with the sale of illegal drugs and cash during the execution of the search warrant.

Police later released both men from custody.

Chilliwack CRU officers continue to pursue their investigation, said Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. Safety of the community is always our priority. Dangerous drugs destined for the streets will not reach their destination.



Chilliwack RCMP urge everyone who witness anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

To report a non-emergency crime in cases where there is no suspect, witness, or follow up required by a police officer online click onto https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/ufvrd/en