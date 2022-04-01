Cultus Lake Community Hall Re-Opens

Cultus Lake (Cultus Lake Park) – Cultus Lake Park announced the official reopening of the Community Hall.

The hall was devastated by the November 2021 flooding events, as Sweltzer Creek jumped its banks causing high water levels to rush towards the building. Following weeks of continuous water flow, staff was able to access the building to view the damage. Silt and water covered the floor and saturated the bottom three feet of drywall throughout the entire space.

Professional assessment determined that the hall would require replacement of drywall, a fresh coat of paint and brand new flooring.

After four months, staff are finally ready to welcome back the community to book the hall for upcoming special events.

If you are interested in scheduling a viewing or booking the space, please contact the park office at 604-858-3334 or email [email protected]