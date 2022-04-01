FV Health Care Foundation – Run for Mom – Sunday May 8

Fraser Valley – Mark your calendars and get ready to lace up your runners. Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) and Garrison Running Co are hosting the 24th annual Run for Mom 5k Run/Walk on Sunday, May 8.

Run for Mom is a family friendly 5k run or walk event for all abilities around Vedder Trail in Chilliwack

Funds raised from this family event will go towards purchasing much needed equipment for the Maternity Department at Chilliwack General Hospital. “Chilliwack is such an amazing community that has supported Run for Mom for over two decades” exclaimed Liz Harris, Executive Director FVHCF, “Our goal is to have around 100 participants this year to help raise $10,000.”

You can help support the run by registering online at www.fvhcf.ca/runformom and then signing up for your own personal fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/runformom2022

Those that are unable to participate can still support the Maternity Unit at Chilliwack General Hospital by donating online through the above links as well.

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by the Fraser Health Authority. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.

For More information or to support your local hospital, please visit www.fvhcf.ca or call the FVHCF office at 1-877-661-0314.