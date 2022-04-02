Skip to content

CTV Reality Series – “Farming for Love” – Information Booth was at Pacific Agriculture Show

Fraser Valley/Toronto – The search for true love is coming to CTV, as the network announced it has greenlit new unscripted dating series FARMING FOR LOVE.

An adaptation of the hit international format THE FARMER WANTS A WIFE, FARMING FOR LOVE follows the journeys of five rural Canadian singles on their quest for romance.

Produced by Lark Productions in collaboration with Fremantle and in association with CTV, the CTV Original series consists of 10, one-hour episodes with production taking place later this year in British Columbia.

CTV had an information booth at the recent Pacific Agriculture Show.

To apply go to – CTV.ca/farmingforlovecasting

Or nominate someone (a single farmer) at [email protected]

Farming for Love 2022 CTV Information Booth at Pacific Agriculture Show/Tradex

