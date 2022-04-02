FV Health Care Foundation Health Care Heroes Slo-Pitch Tournament June 11 & 12

Abbotsford –The Health Care Hero’s Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament is set for the weekend of June 11 & 12, 2022 at Abbotsford Exhibition Park.

This fun filled mixed tournament will host up to 24 teams for weekend at the ball park. Get your team registered today before we sell out! This will be a 6 men / 4 women format with small ball/big ball. All SPN Rules will apply. CASH PRIZES per division.

Get your league team, work team or family and friends together to support Fraser Valley Health Care Foundations Slo-Pitch Tournament. Registration fee is $400 per team.

To register visit our events page at www.fvhcf.ca/baseball or contact Leslie Gmur-Boulton at [email protected]

If you would like to inquire about becoming a sponsor of this new and exciting event please contact Eleanor at [email protected] or call 604-851-4890

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by the Fraser Health Authority. The Foundation serves the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.