Heavy Rains and Strong Winds Possible from Saturday Night to Early Monday – Coquihalla Snow

Fraser Valley – April showers bring May flowers.

Heavy rain and strong localized winds possible.

Locations: Gibsons, Sechelt, Sea to Sky Corridor, North Shore of Vancouver, Tri-Cities area, Lower Fraser Valley north of the Fraser River.

Timeframe: Saturday overnight into Monday morning.

Impacts: Localized flooding possible.

Remarks: Over the latter half of the weekend, a strong onshore flow will develop and direct a storm system towards the south coast. Rain is expected to begin across the region Saturday night and intensify on Sunday. Upslope areas from the Lower Sunshine Coast to the Lower Fraser Valley are expected to receive the heaviest amounts of precipitation through the period. Heavy rain should ease to showers by Monday morning.

Strong, gusty winds are also possible across Metro Vancouver, Abbotsford and parts of Howe Sound Sunday into Monday morning.

As rainfall totals and wind speeds become more certain, rain and wind warnings may be issued.

ALSO

4:27 AM PDT Saturday 02 April 2022

Special weather statement in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Potential for heavy snow.



Timeframe: Later Sunday to Tuesday.



Location: Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt.



Impacts: Adverse travel conditions, reduced visibilities.



Remarks: An approaching Pacific system is expected to give significant amounts of snow across higher elevation passes beginning later Sunday. Snow, at times heavy, will impact travel conditions through to Tuesday.



Exact snowfall amounts are uncertain at this time, but guidance is beginning to agree on amounts ranging between 20 to 40 cm depending on location and elevation. Follow local route forecasts for greater detail and please be prepared for adverse weather conditions.