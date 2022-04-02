Kindness Chain Chilliwack -Ramadan Special Free Grocery Hampers – Sunday April 3

Chilliwack – Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association have organized “Ramadan Special Free Grocery Hampers” for local Chilliwack Families/Seniors/Individuals in need/ Affected by Flooding. Spreading the message of Kindness, Love & Compassion in the month of Ramadan Kareem (Generous Ramadan).

If you or anyone you know NEED help in Groceries, please contact Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association.

Folks who made it in to the list will be notified one before for pick-up location which is in downtown Chilliwack and for the Seniors or anyone having mobility restrictions delivery will be arranged.

Three ways to add your name in the list:

1. Message on KCCA fb Messenger.

2. Text at number on KCCA fb page NO phone calls please.

3. Email at; [email protected]

Quantity is limited and will serve on first order place basis.

Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association will try to accommodate as much orders as possible.

For this Project Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association are looking for donations, volunteers & delivery drivers so if you can help in any capacity please don’t hesitate to contact Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association.