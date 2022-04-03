Chilliwack School Board Budget – Public Webinar – Tuesday April 12

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Board of Education is inviting all staff, students, families, and community members to learn about the 2022-2023 school district budget. As Partners in Learning, your feedback is important.

Join in on Tuesday, April 12th at 5:30 pm via Zoom Webinar to hear how the district is looking ahead to the next school year.

You can participate in advance by emailing [email protected] with your questions or comments, or join live by registering for the webinar.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.sd33.bc.ca/announcement/2022-23-public-budget-presentation