Sumas Prairie Flood Mitigation (Nooksack River) – Four Options to be Presented to Abbotsford Council, Monday April 4 – The Cost Could Be Staggering

Abbotsford – Just as Premier John Horgan made a whirlwind tour of Abbotsford and Chilliwack, talking about housing and flood management, the City of Abbotsford staff will be presenting flood risk reduction and mitigation options to Abbotsford City Council for their information on April 4, as community engagement with residents, businesses and neighbouring governments commence.Following the devastating floods in November 2021, the City of Abbotsford has been working with engineering consulting firm Kerr Wood Leidal, to develop a long-term flood mitigation plan for Sumas Prairie. Through the plan, the City is considering different options designed to enhance the City’s existing flood related infrastructure and reduce flooding impacts to residents and the community.

The options being presented to Council have been developed for discussion with residents, businesses, governments and stakeholders. Options range in cost from an estimated $209 million to nearly $2.797 billion and offer a range of flood mitigation and protection measures for residents and businesses of Sumas Prairie.

Option 1: Status quo with enhancements to Barrowtown Pump Station.



Option 2: Status quo with enhancements to Barrowtown Pump Station and a new Sumas River pump station.





Option 3: Added floodway and storage area, enhancements to Barrowtown Pump Station and a new Sumas River pump station.





Option 4: Added narrow floodway, enhancements to Barrowtown Pump Station and a new Sumas River pump station and more.

Options provide varying levels of enhanced flood mitigation compared to current infrastructure in place. The City of Abbotsford needs to take immediate action to implement a solution within our municipality so that our community is not as significantly impacted when future weather events occur.

Over the coming months, Abbotsford residents, businesses, and neighbouring governments will have the opportunity to learn more about each option and share their feedback on what matters most to them. The City of Abbotsford recognizes some of the options may cause people to have questions about potential impacts to their property. City of Abbotsford staff have proactively reached out to Sumas Prairie residents and businesses will be engaging directly with them over the coming weeks to discuss and gain their feedback and input. Additionally, the City of Abbotsford is committed to hearing from the entire community on what is most important to them. All residents are encouraged to visit Let’s Talk Abbotsford to provide their feedback and sign up for engagement opportunities.

The City of Abbotsford has also begun it’s intergovernmental conversations with Semá:th, Màthexwi and Leq’á:mel First Nations leadership. Provincial and Federal governments, City of Chilliwack, Fraser Valley Regional District, and Whatcom County, Cities of Everson and Sumas in the Washington State in United States, will also be engaged.

The City of Abbotsford will use the feedback we receive to identify a preferred flood mitigation option and complete the long-term flood mitigation plan. The plan will be used to inform funding discussions with senior levels of government.