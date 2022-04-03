The 2022-23 Fishing Licence Season has Begun

Fraser Valley – The 2022-23 fishing season began on April 1, 2022 and continues until to March 31, 2023.

You can purchase your licence for the upcoming season here.



Make sure to familiarize yourself with the 2021-23 Provincial Freshwater Fishing Regulations Synopsis before heading out to your favourite fishing spot.

Regulation changes for the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley: REGION 2 – LOWER MAINLAND

• Ashlu Creek, Cheakamus, Elaho,

Mamquam, and Squamish Rivers –

Removal of the “release all steelhead”

regulation. Regional hatchery steelhead

quota applies.



• Chehalis River – Increase daily quota for

hatchery steelhead from one to two.



• Chapman Creek – No Fishing May 1 to

June 30.



• Rainy River – No Fishing from May 1 to

June 30.



• Chilliwack/Vedder Rivers:

• Revised No Fishing boundaries and

closure times in the areas of Slesse

Creek, the Tamihi Rapids bridge,

and the Vedder Crossing bridge.



• Increase daily quota for hatchery

steelhead from one to two.



• Nathan Creek – No Fishing downstream

of 272nd Street (Jackman Road) from

April 1 to June 30.



• Salmon River – No Fishing downstream

of the 232nd Street bridge (Livingstone

Road) from April 1 to June 30.