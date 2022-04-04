2022 Fort Langley Jazz Fest – Ticketed and Free Events

Fort Langley – In preparation for its triumphant return to full in-person programming following online and hybrid festivals the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odlum Brown Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival is thrilled to announce the most extensive free programming in its history.

The line-up for free and ticketed shows has been announced. Tickets for the headliner shows will go on sale in early May. The link to their YouTube channel is here where the 2021 Best of the Fest and 2021 highlight video is available.



“Bringing a festival experience, with exceptional artists and the joys and rewards of extraordinary musical performances with as many people as possible in a very special setting is at the heart of the Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival,” says Festival co-founder and Artistic Director Dave Quinn. “This year we are proud to have the most expansive and inclusive programming ever, and we are excited to welcome music and art fans with an air of festivity and celebration open to all.”



The Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival is grateful to all of the many sponsors who have signed on to their 2022 event, “it is incredibly gratifying to see so many amazing returning sponsors,” says Karen Zukas, Festival Co-Founder and Executive Director “in particular we want to thank our title sponsor, Odlum Brown Limited., who has been integral to our Festival returning in such a large and meaningful way.”



The 2022 Festival will feature a combination of in-person ticketed shows and free community events between July 21 – 24, 2022. The festival is also thrilled to announce that all of the six community stages located throughout the village will be connected by a FREE shuttle that will run on Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24, allowing Festival guests to experience all of the magic of music and art throughout the historic Fort Langley village.



Featured FREE 2022 events across six stages throughout the Village of Fort Langley on Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24th include:



Community Hall Stage at the Fort Langley Community Hall

Presented by the Fort Langley Community Improvement Society



The main stage located in front of the historic and iconic community hall will feature a diverse range of world-class jazz acts from straight ahead jazz and blues bands to big band, latin, swing, gospel and more.



Kidz Zone

The Kidz Zone will feature interactive and hands-on music and art activities and entertainment for children and young people to enjoy, a drum circle, a build your own musical instrument area and a paint by sound experience.



The 2022 Kidz Zone will also include a free bike valet for all Festival guests who come by bike!



CN Stage (Youth & Emerging Artist Stage)

Presented by Langley Community Music School

Venue provided by Langley Heritage Society



Youth and emerging talent will be featured at this stage in the picturesque gardens of the Historic CN Station.



Bedford Landing Stage

Presented by Kwantlen Polytechnic University, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, proudly representing the Port of Vancouver, the Government of BC and BC Arts Council.



The Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival is extremely proud of this brand-new area, where Kwantlen First Nation artists will be featured. Curated by Kwantlen First Nation this special presentation will feature Indigenous art, cultural exhibits, demonstrations and music including Pow Wow demonstrations.



River Stage

Overlooking the Fraser River, this stage is an oasis in the middle of the Village where beverages and a BBQ are available.



Fort Park Stage

Presented by ConWest/Vicini Homes



This special area features a music stage, art exhibits. vendors, food trucks and a Kwantlen & Community Art Mural installation that the public will be invited to paint.



Village-wide activities:



Other free outdoor events include strolling street bands and the Fort Langley Artist Group outdoor art exhibit at the former Birthplace of BC Art Gallery, July 23 & 24.

2022 Fort Langley Jazz Fest Workshop





